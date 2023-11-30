Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 16,095 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,095 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.52.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,516.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

