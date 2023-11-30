Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,258 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $7,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 46.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Mizuho lifted their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.98. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.71.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 5,779 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,030,337.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,039.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.