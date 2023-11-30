Osaic Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $97.53 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

