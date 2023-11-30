NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Up 2.5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) was up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 82,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,186,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NG

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NovaGold Resources

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Ethan Schutt bought 23,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $85,000.43. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,797.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $40,984.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ethan Schutt purchased 23,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $85,000.43. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares in the company, valued at $132,797.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.