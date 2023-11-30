Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,325,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,237 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $72,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 2.4 %

NCLH opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

