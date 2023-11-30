Northern Trust Corp Sells 96,332 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 96,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.07% of Hexcel worth $68,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.77.

HXL opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $55.59 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

