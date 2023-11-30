Northern Trust Corp Sells 642,300 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 642,300 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.51% of Western Union worth $66,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Western Union by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Western Union Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:WU opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

