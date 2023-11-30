Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,611 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Thomson Reuters worth $72,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 560,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 138,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $139.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.80. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $142.37. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.21.

Get Our Latest Report on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.