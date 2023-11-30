Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,071 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.27% of ExlService worth $66,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

