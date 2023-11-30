Northern Trust Corp Sells 274,064 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,648,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.64% of News worth $71,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of News by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

News Price Performance

NWSA stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.