Northern Trust Corp Sells 104,953 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,953 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Liberty Broadband worth $67,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,964,000 after acquiring an additional 91,690 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $2,531,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 74.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 289,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 123,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.8 %

LBRDK opened at $82.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average is $85.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

