Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,048 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.73% of Regal Rexnord worth $74,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,837,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,203,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,222 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -777.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, with a total value of $201,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

