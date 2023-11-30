Northern Trust Corp Purchases 104,063 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,637,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.30% of TEGNA worth $75,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

TEGNA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.25%.

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.