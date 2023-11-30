Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.72% of American Financial Group worth $72,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 270,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 536,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,691,000 after purchasing an additional 104,261 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFG opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average of $113.98. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $144.07.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

AFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.25.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

