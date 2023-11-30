Northern Trust Corp Has $74.74 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.44% of Insight Enterprises worth $74,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 360.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $760,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $148.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $162.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

