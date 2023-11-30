Northern Trust Corp Has $71.74 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,248 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Science Applications International worth $71,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,775,000 after buying an additional 68,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,866,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $414,954,000 after buying an additional 171,810 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

SAIC opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.32. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $390,523.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $390,523.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,275,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

