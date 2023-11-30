Northern Trust Corp Has $70.31 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.23% of Onto Innovation worth $70,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,776,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 140,182.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Onto Innovation by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Onto Innovation by 26.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

NYSE ONTO opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.70. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,855.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $376,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $882,464.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,855.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,523 shares of company stock worth $1,459,763 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

