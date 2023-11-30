Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,859 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Watts Water Technologies worth $69,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,272,000 after buying an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,701,000 after buying an additional 1,961,213 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,961,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,491,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.70 and a 52-week high of $199.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

