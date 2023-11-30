Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.82% of TopBuild worth $69,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.27.

Shares of BLD opened at $294.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.30. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $145.32 and a 52 week high of $307.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

