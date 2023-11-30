Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.18% of Nexstar Media Group worth $68,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $144.66 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $217.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXST. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

