Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 177,838 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of Saia worth $71,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Saia by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 858,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth $196,512,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Saia stock opened at $383.93 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.02 and a twelve month high of $443.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Bank of America raised their target price on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAIA

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.