Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of Assurant worth $73,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 1,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Assurant by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Down 0.1 %

AIZ opened at $163.83 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Assurant declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

