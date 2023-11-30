Northern Trust Corp Buys 14,945 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.33% of HealthEquity worth $71,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 439.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.89 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.