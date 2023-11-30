Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,701 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.42% of Portland General Electric worth $67,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of POR opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

