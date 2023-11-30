Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.17% of Axcelis Technologies worth $70,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $125.15 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.21 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.26.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 31.87%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading

