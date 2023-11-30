Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $51,402.39 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stephen Lovass also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56.
- On Thursday, October 12th, Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76.
Nordson Trading Up 0.4 %
Nordson stock opened at $232.60 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $253.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordson
About Nordson
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nordson
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Is Beyond an overlooked e-commerce winner?
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Tesla nears a major breakout as it releases the Cybertruck
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.