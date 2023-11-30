Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) EVP Sells $51,402.39 in Stock

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Lovass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of Nordson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56.

On Thursday, October 12th, Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76.

Nordson stock opened at $232.60 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $202.57 and a one year high of $253.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDSN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

