nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CAO Sells $11,380.00 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CAO James Nias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $11,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,119.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
nLIGHT Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $13.51 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.18.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.
