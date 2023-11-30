nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CAO Sells $11,380.00 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CAO James Nias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $11,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,119.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $13.51 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $15.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.18.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 14.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in nLIGHT by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in nLIGHT by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in nLIGHT by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

