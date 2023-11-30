New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Up 2.8% on Analyst Upgrade

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $1.75. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. New Gold traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.43. 346,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,055,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NGD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Securities raised their target price on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.59.
The company has a market capitalization of $930.93 million, a PE ratio of -19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Research analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
