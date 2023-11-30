NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on January 24th

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP opened at $89.54 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 88.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NetApp by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.74.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

