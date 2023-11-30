National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 14,903 shares.The stock last traded at $478.70 and had previously closed at $480.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Western Life Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.72.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%.

National Western Life Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is 1.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in National Western Life Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

