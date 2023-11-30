National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Spec Overweight Rating for Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform spec overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised Aris Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Aris Mining stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51. Aris Mining has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.45.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $116.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Aris Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARMN. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at about $30,155,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Aris Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Aris Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $11,641,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $7,142,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aris Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $5,272,000.

Aris Mining Company Profile

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Articles

