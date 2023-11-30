Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,351 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,988,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mplx by 610.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 832,907 shares during the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Mplx Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.42%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

