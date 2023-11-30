Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 137.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,382,000 after purchasing an additional 146,950 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,829,000 after purchasing an additional 117,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2,650.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 411,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,748,000 after purchasing an additional 396,969 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $103.75 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $101.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RJF

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.