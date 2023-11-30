Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after purchasing an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,285,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,521,000 after purchasing an additional 765,591 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNW. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $77.67. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

