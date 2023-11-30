Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $2,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $390,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $275,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,259. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,851 shares of company stock worth $7,590,212 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $120.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

