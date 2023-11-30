Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CEO Buys $25,372.50 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Congleton purchased 4,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,372.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,262,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jon Congleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Jon Congleton purchased 2,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,180.00.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

MLYS stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mineralys Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

