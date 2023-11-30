MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,540 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after buying an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,991,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tapestry by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after buying an additional 1,006,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,828,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $278,975,000 after buying an additional 890,215 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Read Our Latest Report on TPR

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.