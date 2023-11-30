MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ryder System worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 528,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,617.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after acquiring an additional 447,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $107.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.85. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $108.20.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,287 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

