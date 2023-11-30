Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.22% of Meritage Homes worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,472,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Meritage Homes Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $140.81 on Thursday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $82.26 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.40.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

