Martin James Glanfield Buys 145,829 Shares of Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Stock

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) insider Martin James Glanfield acquired 145,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £42,290.41 ($53,417.22).

Mercia Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of MERC opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2,900.00 and a beta of 1.11. Mercia Asset Management PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.44).

Mercia Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Mercia Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 61 ($0.77) price objective on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a report on Monday, November 20th.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

Featured Stories

