LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

