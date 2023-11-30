LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Position Raised by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 264.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of LTC Properties worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 108.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 472.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of LTC opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.13%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.