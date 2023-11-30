LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Position Raised by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 264.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,371 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of LTC Properties worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 108.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 472.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.33 per share, with a total value of $109,655.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,630.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pamela Shelley-Kessler sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $504,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,273.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LTC Properties Stock Performance
Shares of LTC opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.93. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.13%.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
