Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Given Outperform Rating at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega acquired 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

