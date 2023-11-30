Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on NovoCure Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of NovoCure in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovoCure’s current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVCR. Piper Sandler raised shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.58. NovoCure has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $120.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,808,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,559,000 after buying an additional 1,159,945 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NovoCure by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,690,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,654,000 after acquiring an additional 86,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,661,000 after acquiring an additional 719,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after purchasing an additional 129,096 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

