Leerink Partnrs Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

LXEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXEO

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ LXEO opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.