Leerink Partnrs Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.
LXEO has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lexeo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LXEO
Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About Lexeo Therapeutics
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lexeo Therapeutics
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Are Zscaler’s results good enough to fuel its rally beyond 100%?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Is Beyond an overlooked e-commerce winner?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Tesla nears a major breakout as it releases the Cybertruck
Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.