Korea Investment CORP Sells 6,118 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,321,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,076,000 after purchasing an additional 548,162 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $133,345,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,932,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

