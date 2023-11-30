Korea Investment CORP Sells 234,579 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,579 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

