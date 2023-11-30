Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,536 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in F5 were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $851,834,000 after buying an additional 163,465 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,598,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $815,650,000 after buying an additional 450,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,658,000 after buying an additional 94,206 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,767,471 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $257,498,000 after buying an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $170.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.06. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $171.83.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $212,032.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,278 shares of company stock worth $1,467,211. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

