Korea Investment CORP Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311,176 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $42.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

