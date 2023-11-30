Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BRP were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOOO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised their target price on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC raised their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

BRP Stock Performance

DOOO opened at $69.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 200.41% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

